Boner Fight for January 9th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YES YOU ARE

LaVerkin Police arrested a woman Tuesday after she was accused of swapping a 93-year-old woman's Oxycodone pills with acetaminophen and keeping the Oxycodone for herself. Rya Chalease Plumb, 27, faces a felony charge of intentional aggravated abuse of an elder adult and misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and failure to keep a controlled substance in its original container. According to a probable cause statement, the elderly woman reported Plumb had been visiting her every 2-3 weeks. "She stated Rya is a church member and that's why she comes to visit," the probable cause statement said. "She advised every time Rya comes to visit she goes into her bathroom as soon as she gets there." Plumb also offered to pick up the elderly woman's prescriptions from the pharmacy, the probable cause statement said. The alleged victim told police her medications had become less effective and she was in so much pain that she broke down crying.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WHY DON’T YOU THANK ME FOR ME SERVICE?

Everyone hates people who don’t tip, and everyone hates people who have self-congratulatory reasons for not tipping even more. You’re not sticking it to the restaurant’s company policies or the US tipping system, only whichever poor person was unlucky enough to have to serve you for less than minimum wage that day. That said, this has to be one of the biggest stretches someone has made for a reason as to why they think they’re above having to tip. Someone posted this picture of a receipt on which one such customer voiced her frustrations, complete with the favorite emoticon of passive-aggressive note-writers everywhere, =), that she didn’t get her entire bill comped as thanks for doing “the toughest job in the military”: being a military spouse.

