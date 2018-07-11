Boner Fight for July 11th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: HARASSMENT, NOT COUNTER PROTEST….HARASSMENT.

From Texas to New York to Utah, students continue to hold rallies and town halls calling for new gun regulations after repeated mass shootings. It is a political movement sparked by the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school in February. Now, an owner of a Utah online gun marketplace has taken the company’s military-style armored vehicle on the road, following these students and holding counter-rallies. That includes urging its members to attend a March for Our Lives town hall in Salt Lake County this weekend, which is led by some of the Parkland, Fla., victims. Bryan Melchior, a co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange, is now on the Gulf Coast in Florida, staging to attend town halls organized by the Parkland teenagers. So far the pro-gun group at these events has been limited to Melchior and his seven traveling companions, though they urge supporters to attend any event intended to push for new gun restrictions.

Boner Candidate #2: ONCE AGAIN, PUERTO RICO IS PART OF THE U.S.

An officer with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County Police Department appeared to keep his distance while a man harassed a woman over her Puerto Rican flag shirt in a northern Chicago park. Caught on video last month, an Illinois police officer appears to ignore a woman’s pleas for help as a man harasses her over a Puerto Rican flag shirt. The governor of Puerto Rico himself stepped in on Monday, demanding that the officer — currently under investigation — be fired. “I am appalled, shocked and disturbed by the officer’s behavior,” Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said on Twitter on Monday. “He failed to de-escalate the situation and therefore did not ensure a citizen’s safety.