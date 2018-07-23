Boner Fight for July 23rd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: PLEASE UTAH, CAN’T WE BE BETTER THAN THIS?

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever changed the message on the sign at a Popeyes’ restaurant to a racial slur. The manager of the West Jordan location said he discovered the message on their marquee Thursday morning. West Jordan police believe the message was changed after the business closed Wednesday night. “The sign is double-sided, so they had some lettering on one side that said ‘now hiring’ and then on the other side it said, ‘now hiring for day shift and nights’ and so they took some of the letters off one side of the sign and put it on the other to make the racial slur comment,” said officer Jennifer Worthen with the West Jordan Police Department.

Boner Candidate #2: WHY DO YOU NEED THIS MEDICATION

Hilde Hall says she went straight from her doctor’s office in April to a CVS pharmacy in her Phoenix suburb, eager to fill her first hormone therapy prescription. The treatment would spur physical changes in Hall’s body that would reflect her identity as a transgender woman, she said. “I was finally going to start seeing my body reflect my gender identity and the woman I’ve always known myself to be,” she said. Her elation quickly turned to anxiety when the pharmacist refused to fill her prescription and humiliated her in front of other customers, she said. Hall said she called the CVS customer service line twice. When no one addressed her concerns, she decided to file a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy on Thursday.

