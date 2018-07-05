Boner Fight for July 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: NURSING HOMES ARE WORSE THAN PRISON!

A 92-year-old woman allegedly killed her son in Arizona because she did not want to be sent to an assisted living facility, authorities said. Anna Mae Blessing was charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping after authorities found her 72-year-old son dead Monday at their home in Fountain Hills, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. Blessing hid two pistols in the pockets of her robe and shot her son several times in his bedroom, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Her son’s girlfriend was also in the room and said she heard Blessing telling her son she was tired of the way he treated her, court documents said.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NOT LIKE WE MAKE LAWS OR ANYTHING!!!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday he doesn’t believe Congress has much power to stop school shootings. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that McConnell addressed the issue with a group of community leaders in Danville, Ky., where he said the federal government can’t do much besides appropriate funds. “You would think, given how much it takes to get on an American plane or given how much it takes to get into courthouses, that this might be something that we could achieve, but I don’t think we could do that from Washington. I think it’s basically a local decision,” McConnell said.

