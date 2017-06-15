Boner Fight for June 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST WANTED SOME HELP TO FLY THE FRIENDLY SKIES

On Tuesday, Houston news station KPRC aired surveillance footage of the 2015 incident at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. The video shows passenger Ronald Tigner, then 71, talking with a United employee. According to the lawsuit filed last week, Tigner had asked him for help with getting a new boarding pass, and the employee laughed and cursed at him. Tigner reportedly told the employee to stop smiling, and that’s when the employee shoved him. The push is visible in the video. Surveillance video shows passenger Ronald Tigner being shoved to the floor by a United Airlines employee in a blue shirt. The video shows Tigner lying on the ground as employees appear to offer no assistance. Not until a fellow passenger rushes over and kneels down beside him does someone call for help. KPRC also obtained a 911 call from the incident in which a United employee says Tigner “has fallen down” and says he does not know why he fell. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: A SERIOUS DOG POOP FIGHT

Police in Florida say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand. The Palm Beach Post reports 33-year-old Ricardo Garcia Sanchez was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A police report says he’s a property maintenance worker at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach and fought with a resident who he believed allowed his dog to defecate without cleaning up afterward. Garcia Sanchez admitted to confronting the man about the pet but denied having the knife, which police didn’t find. He said he didn’t know how the man was injured.

