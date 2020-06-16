Boner Fight for June 16th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: BRIDES LIVES MATTER, RIGHT?

A newlywed has been slammed as ‘tone-deaf’ ‘ignorant’ and ‘stupid’ after posing with a ‘Brides Lives Matter’ sign at her wedding. A photo of the anonymous woman, believed to be from the US, was shared to the subreddit r/weddingshaming and where users branded her ‘racist’ and ‘insensitive’ for belittling the Black Lives Matter movement. The post comes amid protests against racial injustice across the world, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. A photo of the anonymous woman, believed to be from the US, was shared to the subreddit r/weddingshaming and crossposted to the Facebook group ‘ that’s it I’m wedding shaming’ where users branded her ‘racist’ and ‘insensitive’ for belittling the Black Lives Matter movement ‘I think this very well may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen on this sub’ said one Reddit user. ‘Oh yes… they can be tone-deaf and extremely self-centred’ added another. ‘I wonder if that means she’ll make her guests risk Covid infection!’ comment a third.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: TELL ‘EM IT’S THE TESTING.

Vice President Mike Pence encouraged governors on Monday to adopt the administration’s claim that increased testing helps account for the new coronavirus outbreak reports, even though evidence has shown that the explanation is misleading. On a call with the governors, audio of which was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Pence urged them “to continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of the increase in testing” in addressing the new outbreaks. And he asked them to “encourage people with the news that we’re safely reopening the country.” In fact, seven-day averages in several states with outbreaks have increased since May 31, and in at least 14 states, the positive case rate is increasing faster than the increase in the average number of tests, according to an analysis of data collected by The New York Times. The vice president played down the overall size of the outbreaks, stressing that some states were seeing what he called “intermittent” spikes of the virus.

Read More