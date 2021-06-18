Boner Fight for June 18, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HE JUST TURNED AWAY FROM ME

Officer Michael Fanone, who risked his life to defend the U.S. capitol on January 6th, visited to speak with Rep. Andrew Clyde. Upon introducing himself, and the traumatic damage he had taken, Andrew Clyde turned away and walked off without saying a word.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: VIET CONG… SECOND AMMENDMENT HEROS

When asked about gun control Rep. Madison Cawthorn called patriots of the U.S. the Viet Cong in admiration. He said that the people needed the power to rise up against the government. Despite working for the government himself.

via Raw Story