Boner Fight for June 18th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DON’T TELL ME YOU CAN’T MOVE. SIT UP!

An emergency room physician has been suspended after a video of her mocking a patient claiming to be suffering from an anxiety attack was posted to Facebook, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.In the video, Dr. Beth Keegstra, of El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, is seen doubting Samuel Bardwell’s account of what happened to him, saying, “You are the least sick of all the people who are here, who are dying. So you put your head up. Don’t try to tell me you can’t move. Come on. Sit up.” She tries to force Bardwell to sit up by pulling at his arm, even though he clearly tells her that he is unable to. “You want us to wheel you to tour house in a gurney?,” she asks him.

BONER CANDIDATE #2:FART SPRAY REVENGE

The bitter divorce battle between billionaire bond king Bill Gross and his ex-wife is beginning to stink — like vomit, flatulence and dead fish. The California moneyman, who lost his beloved 13,819- square-foot Laguna Beach home to his ex-wife in the break-up, used foul-smelling sprays to leave the place a stinking mess — and placed dead fish in the air vents, a “disgusted” Sue Gross claimed in court papers last week. Mrs. Gross, who won a temporary restraining order against Bill last week, has the evidence of his foul play — empty spray bottles in the trash cans, court papers allege. The foul-smelling sprays Bill Gross used on the home he lost to his ex-wife.California Court Filings. Bill Gross left the home, worth as much as $36 million, “in a state of utter chaos and disrepair,” court papers filed in a Los Angeles state court claim.

