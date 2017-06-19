Boner Fight for June 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: UNDERPANTS FIRE

A Modesto Walgreens was briefly evacuated Saturday morning after a man set his underwear on fire in the bathroom. The man, 45-year-old Andrew Cheadle, was caught and arrested on two felony warrants out of Sacramento but not charged with arson due to the reason he lit his pants on fire. Modesto Police Sgt. Steve Hinkley said he’d had an accident and was trying to get his underwear off but couldn’t, so he used a lighter to burn them off. The incident occurred at the Walgreens at Standiford Avenue and Carver Road at about 9:20 a.m. Cheadle threw the burning underwear in the toilet which quickly extinguished the fire, but smoke filled the bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the store.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WANT TO SEE MY TOYS?

A Boynton Beach toddler found a loaded pistol in his “My Little Learning” toy box while officials were investigating his home for possible child neglect. The 3-year-old boy wanted to bring out his toys while officers were in his home, according to a police report. His toy box had several small books in it, but while officers were talking to an adult in the house, the toddler pulled out a black 9mm semi-automatic pistol. One officer immediately took the gun and found a bullet was in the chamber with the safety off. Rosalyn Faniel, 34 of Boynton Beach, who the officers came to investigate for possible child neglect, said the gun wasn’t hers and she didn’t know it was in the apartment, the report said. While searching the home, the officers also found a yellow box of 9mm ammunition on top of the refrigerator, next to a black scale and a pink makeup bag filled with six plastic bags of white and pink powder, the report said. The powder tested positive for oxycodone and weighed 0.6 grams in total. Read More Take Our Poll