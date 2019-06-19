Boner Fight for June 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE FUNNY?
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS A SET UP!
Lawyers for the right-wing conspiracy theorist accidentally sent child porn to the plaintiffs. In a court filing Monday, lawyers representing Sandy Hook parents in a suit against Infowars’ Alex Jones say the conspiracy theorist’s defense team sent them “numerous images of illegal child pornography,” apparently by mistake. The images were buried in a large volume of email documents the court ordered Jones’ team to turn over in late May ― an order they followed through on by turning over the files in a non-searchable format. A third party hired by the Sandy Hook lawyers to sort and organize the documents into a digitally searchable database discovered an image during that process. “It is worth noting that if the Jones Defendants had engaged in even minimal due diligence and actually reviewed the materials before production, they would have found the images themselves,” the motion filed Monday reads. “Because the Jones Defendants did not do that, they transmitted images to the plaintiffs that if they were knowingly possessed is a serious federal crime.” “I’m not into kids like your Democratic party, you cocksuckers,” he shouted at one point. “I don’t like having sex with children, I would never have sex with children.” “I am so sick of their filth and living off the dead kids of Sandy Hook,” he said.
