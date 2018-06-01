Boner Fight for June 1st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MIKE LEE WOULDN’T KNOW THE TRUTH IF HE TRIPPED OVER IT.

On Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted that he “never fired James Comey because of Russia!” Unfortunately of Trump, however, he admitted he fired Comey because of the FBI’s investigation on national TV last year. During a CNN interview conducted shortly after Trump posted his tweet, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was asked to make sense of the discrepancy between what Trump had just tweeted and what he told NBC’s Lester Holt last year — “And in fact when I decided to just do it [i.e., fire Comey], I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.’” “The president now says he did not fire James Comey because of Russia, but that’s not true, is it?” host John Berman asked Lee.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S TIME PEDOPHILES WERE REPRESENTED IN CONGRESS.

Nathan Larson is running for Congress as an independent in Virginia. In an interview with HuffPost, he was open about his pedophilia. Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old accountant from Charlottesville, Virginia, is running for Congress as an independent candidate in his native state. He is also a pedophile, as he admitted to HuffPost on Thursday, who has bragged in website posts about raping his late ex-wife. In a phone call, Larson confirmed that he created the now-defunct websites suiped.org and incelocalypse.today ― chat rooms that served as gathering places for pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists like himself. HuffPost contacted Larson after confirming that his campaign website shared an IP address with these forums, among others. His sites were terminated by their domain host on Tuesday. On the phone, he was open about his pedophilia and seemingly unfazed about his long odds of attaining government office.

