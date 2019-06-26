Boner Fight for June 26th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SCUM.

Just a few months after taking his seat in Congress in 2009, Duncan Hunter began an affair with a lobbyist and used campaign money to pay for dates, prosecutors said in a new court filing.

On one of their first “solo getaways,” according to prosecutors, the pair went on a ski trip to the Heavenly resort near Lake Tahoe and “spent the weekend skiing, ordering room service and enjoying the amenities of the full service resort.” The hotel tab: $1,008. And no expense seemed too small that it couldn’t be paid for with campaign money, not even the $7 Sam Adams he drank at the hotel bar just after checking in, according to the filing. Mr. Hunter, a Republican, has been accused of spending almost $250,000 of campaign funds on personal expenses. The sprawling indictment issued last year threatened the re-election campaign of Mr. Hunter, an Iraq war veteran, but he won in his conservative district in San Diego County, where many military veterans live. Mr. Hunter has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial scheduled to begin in September. His wife, who was also indicted, recently pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The 47-page indictment last year of Mr. Hunter, a scion of a political dynasty in Southern California where his father was a congressman for almost three decades, accused him of a brazen pattern of financial misconduct, including using campaign money for an elaborate vacation in Italy. Prosecutors also said Mr. Hunter had tried to pass off personal expenses as charitable contributions for veterans, an offense that alienated an important constituency.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DRIVEWAY DUMP

A homeowner was shocked after a man was caught on video defecating on his driveway then leaving the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself behind. While homeowner Wilton Thomas was at work, his Ring camera captured a green car pulled into his driveway. In the video, the driver opened the door, took off his shirt and stooped down to relieve himself. “I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go,” Thomas said. “He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem – but in my driveway?” Thomas says when he got home, it was too late to take care of the mess right away, so he waited until Sunday morning. “I went in the hot sun, scraped it up, poured it into a bag. I poured bleach, and then I hosed and washed the whole thing off,” Thomas said. Thomas says he’s ready to put this situation behind him, but he does want an apology from the person responsible.