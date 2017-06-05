Boner Fight for June 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
An alleged bike thief and robbery suspect was arrested after cops say he taunted them during a rambling Facebook Live video — daring police in Idaho to catch him, saying “like my new wheels, guys?” Jason Granger provided a first-person perspective of his escape in the 22-minute video posted Thursday as he pedaled down Interstate 84 after police in Mountain Home were called to a Walmart to check on a man making threats to a customer, the Idaho Statesman reported. “Yup, all I have to say is f–k you, too, f–king Idaho, Granger said. “I’m tired of your s–t, too. You f—-king bitch-ass cops can’t catch me.” Granger — who at times gave shout-outs to friends and yelled at animals during his frantic ride — also alluded to the bike he allegedly stole from a church, according to the video.
Boner Candidate #2: A PERFECT TIME FOR PRICE SURGING
Ride-sharing service Uber was criticized for keeping its surge pricing in place as panicked pedestrians tried to escape the terrorists who plowed into people on the London Bridge with a van and stabbed patrons at nearby bars.Users of the app went on social media to blast the company for being slow to end the surge pricing and accused it of trying to profit from attacks that sent streams of people fleeing the rampage that killed seven and wounded scores Saturday night.“Big fan of @Uber but bitterly disappointed in profiting from a terrorist attack. ~£7 Knightsbridge to Victoria. Charging £40 #UberLondon,” said Simon Moores in a tweet from Saturday night, referring to the fare increase from about $8 to $45.
