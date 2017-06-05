Boner Fight for June 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

An alleged bike thief and robbery suspect was arrested after cops say he taunted them during a rambling Facebook Live video — daring police in Idaho to catch him, saying “like my new wheels, guys?” Jason Granger provided a first-person perspective of his escape in the 22-minute video posted Thursday as he pedaled down Interstate 84 after police in Mountain Home were called to a Walmart to check on a man making threats to a customer, the Idaho Statesman reported. “Yup, all I have to say is f–k you, too, f–king Idaho, Granger said. “I’m tired of your s–t, too. You f—-king bitch-ass cops can’t catch me.” Granger — who at times gave shout-outs to friends and yelled at animals during his frantic ride — also alluded to the bike he allegedly stole from a church, according to the video.

Boner Candidate #2: A PERFECT TIME FOR PRICE SURGING

Ride-sharing service Uber was criticized for keeping its surge pricing in place as panicked pedestrians ​tried to escape the terrorists who plowed into people on the London Bridge ​with a van ​and stabbed patrons ​at​ nearby bars.Users of the app went on social media to blast ​the company​ for being slow to end the surge pricing and accused it of trying to profit from attacks that sent ​streams of people fleeing the rampage that killed seven and wounded scores​ Saturday night.​“Big fan of @Uber but bitterly disappointed in profiting from a terrorist attack. ~£7 Knightsbridge to Victoria. Charging £40 #UberLondon,” said Simon Moores in a tweet from Saturday night, referring to the fare increase from about $8 to $45.

