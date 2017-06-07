Boner Fight for June 7th, 2017

Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, said Tuesday that she does “not support a livable wage.” Among the questions posed to Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff during a televised debate was whether they favor of a minimum wage increase. Ossoff, who came just shy of receiving enough votes in the April primary to avoid a June 20 runoff against Handel, said he does — that “the minimum wage should be a livable wage.” “Look, if somebody’s working a 40-hour workweek, they deserve the kind of standard of living that Americans expect,” Ossoff said. “That’s part of the American dream, and there are too many folks having trouble making ends meet.” Handel followed up by saying the issue is “an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative.”

Read More