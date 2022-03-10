Boner Fight for March 10th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HOW ELSE YOU GONNA KEEP ‘EM IN LINE?
Three women from New Jersey forced a 9 year old girl to wear a shock collar to punish her if she was “bad.” They would also deprive her of food and clothing.
Boner Candidate #2: BANKING WHILE BLACK.
The director for “Black Panther” Ryan Coolger was mistake for a bank robber after he handed the cashier a note which said: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”
