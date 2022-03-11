Boner Fight for March 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T CARE WHAT YOUR PREFERRED NAME IS. IN THIS CLASS YOU WILL BE ‘MISS’.

A middle school teacher in Kansas is suing her school district after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns in class.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I NEED A NEW BUTT.

An assistant principle in Mississippi was fired after he read a children’s book called “I Need a New Butt” to a Zoom class of second-graders.

via Newser