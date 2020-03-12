Boner Fight for March 12, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CORONAVIRUS AND THE CONDOM SHORTAGE

To some this may be a little extreme but people in Australia and Singapore are buying up all the condoms to fight the Coronavirus. There was a report on the Internet that advised people to use condoms on their fingers in order to protect themselves from the virus while pushing buttons on elevators. Since the article surfaced store shelves have been swept and condoms have been in short supply. Other supplies such as toilet paper, soap and sanitizer have also been in short supply or have completely vanished from store shelves. Some stores have begun limiting the amount of products you can buy and some consumers have been selling sanitizer on Ebay for $40. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?

A white female giraffe and her 7-month-old calf, whose rare pigmentation mesmerized wildlife enthusiasts around the world, have been killed by poachers in Kenya, officials said, illustrating the challenges of conservation and the persistent and devastating impact of poaching. The deaths of the giraffes left just one of the unusually colored animals in the country’s wild, a bull, out of a family of three, conservancy officials said. Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where the giraffes lived, said that rangers had confirmed their deaths and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains. “This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole,” Mr. Ahmednoor said. “We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe.” “Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wake-up call for continued support to conservation efforts,” he added. Read More