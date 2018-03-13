Boner Fight for March 13th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS THE LAST RACIST BONER CANDIDATE EVER.

Boner Candidate #2: BEST PART OF SCIENCE CLASS? FEEDING THE TURTLE.

A junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation. Robert Crosland has taught science at Preston Junior High School for years. In a news release, Preston School District 201 Superintendent Marc Gee says his administration became aware of “a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens” on March 7. “The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program,” Gee said in a news release. “We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.”

