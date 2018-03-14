Boner Fight for March 14th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1:HE NEEDED TO GRAB A FEW PERSONAL ITEMS.

The murder suspect at the center of an hours-long standoff last week broke through the police perimeter and went shopping at an Indiana Walmart, police tell WTHI. Michael R. Reynolds, 36, is accused of fatally shooting Amanda Kerns, 40, on March 5 at a home in the 2100 block of Putnam Street. Police say he also shot and critically injured a second person, Ronald Lawrence, at the same location. Officials believe the shooting was the result of a domestic violence situation. The shooting led to a 20-hour standoff with dozens of Terre Haute police officers surrounding the home. Reynolds was later shot and killed by state police SWAT officers.

Boner Candidate #2: AFTER THE HEIST I GOT A MINSTREL SHOW.

If you ever consider robbing a casino on the Las Vegas strip, please do not compound the idiocy of your crime by doing it in blackface. People watch Ocean’s 11 and whatever that stupid Kevin Spacey movie was where the kids were counting cards at the blackjack table and think taking down a casino is some easy feat. Outstream Video It’s not. A 26-year-old white man named Cameron James Kennedy is currently learning this the hard way. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that Kennedy was charged with robbery in federal court Friday and faces 20 years in prison for allegedly robbing the New York-New York Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

