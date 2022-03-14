Boner Fight for March 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I’M TERRIFIED FOR MY LITTLE GRANDDAUGHTER

A grandmother of a 14 year old girl is advocating against bullying in schools after her 14 year old granddaughter was physically assaulted in the parking lot of Utah’s own Carbon High School.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #2: THE WIFE HAS A HOME BUSINESS THAT REALLY WORKS WITH MY HOBBY.

Sandy Fire Department’s captain was arrested for child pornography after hidden cameras were discovered in his wife’s tanning and seamstress business.

via Deseret News