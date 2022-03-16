Boner Fight for March 16th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN IS SOMEONE GOING TO SHUT HIM UP
The highest ranking trans woman in the nation became the target of transphobic hate speech from Tucker Carlson after she was announced as one of USA Today’s “women of the year.”
Boner Candidate #2: GOD WHAT AN AWFUL WOMAN ON AN AWFUL SHOW WITH AN AWFUL HOST.
Jeanine Pirro erupts in response to her co-host’s comments that Vladimir Putin manipulated Donald Trump in order to take Ukraine.
