Boner Fight for March 17th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HERSCHEL, YOU ARE JUST GETTING TOO SMART FOR US.

Herschel Walker recently brought up his doubts about evolution, citing that the continued existence of apes means humans couldn’t have evolved from them. The pastor who he was speaking with is quoted saying, “Now you’re getting too smart for us”.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #2: PHIL, YOU COULD HAVE JUST KNOCKED ON HER DOOR.

Phil Lyman recently challenged the residency of his opponent, Davina Smith, a Navajo woman who grew up in San Juan County and lives in Blanding.

via SL Trib