Boner Fight for March 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SO, IT WILL BE ART IF SOMEONE GETS HURT, RIGHT?
Julia Fox says that the ongoing ‘beef’ between Pete Davidson and Kayne West is nothing more then ‘artistic expression.’
Boner Candidate #2: HEY, THEY’RE CONCERNED ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFTEY… GET ‘EM.
Local health officials in smaller communities are reporting death threats, vandalism and harassment for trying to prevent the spread and impact of Covid-19.
