Boner Fight for March 1st, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SEEMS LIKE A TOTALLY REASONABLE RESPONSE.

Authorities say a Florida woman fatally shot her and her fiancé’s dog during an argument. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 27-year-old Giselle Taylor was arrested last week and charged with animal cruelty. Tarpon Springs police say Taylor got angry at her fiancé because he wouldn’t crack her back. An arrest report says she grabbed a 9mm handgun from the garage and loaded it. The report says Taylor told officers she intended to scare her fiancé, but when she didn’t get the response she wanted, she pointed the gun at their 2-year-old boxer and pulled the trigger. The bullet hit the dog’s upper torso, killing it.

Boner Candidate #2: PLAYING THE HOLOCAUST CARD

A gun-loving Alaska congressman suggested that Jews might not have perished in the Holocaust if they had been armed, according to reports. “How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia,” Rep. Don Young said during a meeting in Juneau on Thursday, according to KTOO. “How many Jews were put in the ovens because they were unarmed?” added the 84-year-old Republican, who has represented the state in Congress since 1973. Dimitri Shein — an Anchorage Democrat running for Young’s seat — was at the Alaska Municipal League meeting when he asked the longtime NRA board member what could be done to prevent school shootings. Young said he favors allowing teachers to carry guns, an idea President Trump has been promoting since the Feb. 14 school massacre in Florida. Invoking the Holocaust and the Nazi regime’s 1938 ban on Jews owning weapons is a common tactic employed by opponents of gun control, according to the Forward, a news outlet for American Jews. The Anti-Defamation League has said it was preposterous to argue that Jews could have defeated the Third Reich with personal firearms.

