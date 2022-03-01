Boner Fight for March 1st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: BANNING BOOKS IS EXHAUSTING.
In the wave of book banning, Canyons School District is exhausted with all the parental outcries of books that should be banned, and need to be reviewed. Now the school district is asking for local help to review the books.
Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE GONNA STRING YOU UP.
Two men chased Nevada’s Governor and his wife out of a restaurant while threatening to ‘string him up by a light post.’
