Boner Fight for March 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT IS INCREDIBLE THAT THIS KIND OF BLATANT RACISM STILL EXISTS.

A drill team from Texas, the “Indianettes”, recently performed at Disney World while dancing and chanting “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em!”.

via Inside The Magic

Boner Candidate #2: HE HAD A WHAT IN HIS WHERE?/ WHAT’S UP, CHICKEN BUTT?

A man in Indiana required a 7 hour surgery and 780 stitches after he was brought to the hospital with a live chicken’s head stuck in his rectum.

via New Jersey Brief