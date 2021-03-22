Boner Fight for March 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: SAY YOU ARE SORRY IN THE AFRICAN WAY

An 11 year old black student attending St. Martin de Porres Marianist school was told by his white headmaster to apologize “the African way” by keeling on the ground.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR WIFE? OH YEAH, SHE’S, WELL YOU KNOW.

During the horrific attack on Asian Americans, Mario González feared for the safety of his wife who was in another room. He was stopped by police before he could check on her. The police handcuffed him for roughly four hours. While being detained, Mario was informed by the police that his wife had been killed.

via The New York Times