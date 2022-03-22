Boner Fight for March 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S JUST A MISERABLE HUGGIN’ HUMAN BEING.
In another example of textbook hypocrisy, Ted Cruz complained that the hearings for the new Supreme court nominee had become ‘too confrontational.’
Boner Candidate #2: HE’S REACHED A NEW LOW AND I’M SURE HANNITY WILL HAVE HIM ON THE SHOW.
After Ashley Biden’s diary sold for $40,000, the founder of Project Veritas James O’Keefe is making unsupported claims that the diary was acquired legally.
