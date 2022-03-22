Boner Fight for March 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S JUST A MISERABLE HUGGIN’ HUMAN BEING.

In another example of textbook hypocrisy, Ted Cruz complained that the hearings for the new Supreme court nominee had become ‘too confrontational.’

via The Guardian

Boner Candidate #2: HE’S REACHED A NEW LOW AND I’M SURE HANNITY WILL HAVE HIM ON THE SHOW.

After Ashley Biden’s diary sold for $40,000, the founder of Project Veritas James O’Keefe is making unsupported claims that the diary was acquired legally.

via yahoo News