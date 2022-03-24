Boner Fight for March 24th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I’M THE BEST DRUNK DRIVER EVER.

A woman who formally called herself ‘the best drunk driver ever,’ hit and killed two state troopers in a drunk driving incident.

via The Daily Beasts

Boner Candidate #2: THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST IN THE OHIO GOVERNMENT.

Rep. Sarah Fowler who’s the primary sponsor of Ohio House Bill 327, which would ban teaching “divisive concepts” has now wrongfully misunderstood the Holocaust by saying that ‘hundreds of people were killed for having a different skin color,’ as opposed to the 6 million Jews who were killed for reasons that went much deeper and darker then skin color.

via The Huffington Post