Boner Fight for March 25th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: ONCE AGAIN THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA GOES AFTER A TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT.

Text messages written by wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, have been revealed, showing that Thomas sent almost two dozen messages to Mark Meadows trying to convince him to overturn the 2020 election.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: WELL HE DOESN’T LIKE FUNDRAISING. HE LOATHES IT.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has been convicted on charges of lying to the feds about being in denial of where illegal campaign funds came from. In her testimony, Fortenberry’s wife told the court that her husband “loathed making fundraising calls”.

via AP News