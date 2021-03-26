Boner Fight for March 26th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: 91,500 GREASY PENNIES

An auto-shop employee’s persistent demands for his final paycheck resulted in a pile of roughly 91,500 pennies ($915).

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: THEY LOVE OUR COUNTRY SO MUCH THEY TRASHED THE CAPITOL AND KILLED A COP.

Former president, and twice impeached Donald Trump defended the rioters at the U.S. capitol. During a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, Trump defended the rioters by saying that they: ‘they are waving the American flag, and they love our country.’ Unlike the Black Lives Matter protests who didn’t storm the U.S. capitol building injuring over 100 cops and leaving one dead.

via Mediaite