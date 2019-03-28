Boner Fight for March 28th, 2019

Candidate #1: YOU ARE TRYING TO SCARE OUR KIDS WITH SCIENCE.

Nearly every person who grabbed the microphone at a state education hearing Tuesday night offered a different reason why they believed the proposed standards for teaching Utah students about science were faulty, inaccurate or skewed. “This is scaremongering at its highest level being taught to our kids,” said resident Pam Allen. “Our children deserve the truth. And they can’t protest what they don’t realize is a hoax.” Allen took issue with the earth science guidelines that ask students to find evidence that human activity is a contributor to global warming. But that wasn’t all. The information on biology, she suggested, will also provide too secular a view of the world where evolution is presented as fact and the Bible is ignored.

Read More

Candidate #1: JESUS, WE ARE SO SORRY THAT THIS MUSLIM GOT ELECTED

A Republican state lawmaker begged for forgiveness from Jesus just before the Pennsylvania statehouse swore in its first Muslim woman. State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz invoked Jesus 13 times in her address, which some of her colleagues have condemned as divisive and Islamophobic, The Washington Post reports. “God forgive us—Jesus—we’ve lost sight of you, we’ve forgotten you, God, in our country, and we’re asking you to forgive us,” said Borowicz, of Lock Haven. “I claim all these things in the powerful, mighty name of Jesus, the one who, at the name of Jesus, every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess, Jesus, that you are Lord, in Jesus’ name.” Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Muslim Democrat who was sworn in shortly after Borowicz made her Jesus address, told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star: “It blatantly represented the Islamophobia that exists among some leaders—leaders that are supposed to represent the people.” Rep. Jordan Harrell criticized Borowicz for “weaponizing” her religion.

Read More