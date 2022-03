Boner Candidate #1: THE TEACHER SAID IT WOULD START AFFECTING HIS GRADES IF WE WERE LATE AGAIN.

A father in Utah was caught driving his son to school at over 100 mph.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I UNDERSTAND COMPLETLY HOW THIS COULD END IN A STABBING.

A Florida woman stabbed her boyfriend in an argument over a Tyler Perry movie.

via Fox 35