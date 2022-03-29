Boner Fight for March 29th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS DEMONSTRATES VERY, EXTREMELY VERY, BAD JUDGEMENT.

A Michigan college student was arrested after exposing himself to a female police officer and yelling racial slurs during a game night hosted by the campus police.

via Morning Sun

Boner Candidate #2: SCHOOL LITTER BOXES TO CATER TO KIDS WHO SELF IDENTIFY AS KITTY CATS IS GOING TOO FAR.

Concerned Nebraska senator, Bruce Bostelman, recently addressed a false rumor that schools have been supplying litter boxes to children who self-identify as cats, not realizing that the story is fake.

via Trib Life