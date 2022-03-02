Boner Fight for March 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN AMERICAN HISTORY.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio ranted about the Covid-19 testing requirements for the State of the Union. During his rant he said: “For the first time in American history you now have people having to produce paper to go in somewhere, to sit somewhere, to go to the State of the Union,”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: SEND HER BACK TO COLORADO.

Rep. Lauren Boebert responded to President Biden’s State of the Union address in a mature and responsibly way by heckling him midway through his speech about his dead son.

via Yahoo News