Boner Fight for March 30th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GOTTA CHECK UNDER THE HOOD WHEN THEIR JUST BABIES.

The son of the disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is running for the governor of New York. Like anyone else in his party, he’s chosen to weaponize hate speech against a minority of people with already high suicide rates. In his transphobic monologue he says, in reference to his own daughter, “She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO MAKE FACT CHECKING AGAINST THE LAW.

Alaska’s state senator Lori ReinBold recently introduced a bill that would make ‘fact checking’ illegal.

via Techdirt