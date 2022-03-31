Boner Fight for March 31st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, I WAS THERE FOR HER.

A video posted on TikTok has gone viral because it shows a man who brought his gaming system to his girlfriend’s delivery room to play during her 21-hour labor.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: THE LEG. WAS TOO BUSY DEALING WITH DON’T SAY GAY AND CRITICAL RACE THEORY TO BOTHER WITH THAT LEGISLATION.

Nine months after the deadly condominium collapse in Florida, the legislative session has closed without changes made to building codes, condominium association laws or inspection regulations because the House and Senate could not come an agreement over key provisions.

via Washington Post