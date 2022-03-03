Boner Fight for March 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: RONNY. YOU ARE A BULLY.

During a press conference at University of South Florida on Wednesday, Ron DeSantis scolded a group of middle school students who were wearing masks that were on the stage behind him saying, “Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater”.

via WFLA

Boner Candidate #2: THOUGHTS FROM A SO CALLED CONSERVATIVE INTELLECTUAL.

During his show, The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro commented on Joe Biden’s State of the Union address saying, “Joe Biden is the Kurt Cobain of politics. He put a shotgun in the mouth of the American body politic and then pulled the trigger. And the brains are on the wall”.

via Billboard