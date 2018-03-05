Boner Fight for March 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: KNOCK IT OFF YOU LITTLE TWERPS

Wasatch High students face backlash from peers after trying to participate in the National School Walkout on March 14. The walkout is meant to honor the 17 victims of the Florida shooting with 17 minutes of silence at 10am on March 14th. Students across the country are participating, but at Wasatch High, some have responded negatively. Grace Bingham is in the 10th grade and one of the three organizers. She said that after she posted about the event on social media, “One of the kids responded with a picture of his gun and said I think I’ll keep mine which was so disrespectful because we didn’t bring politics or guns into it.” But the scariest response came from a student in Orem. Whitney Hess explained, “Somebody commented ‘I’m going to shoot up my school in those 17 minutes’. We screen-shotted that, we sent it to the police.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YOU GET NOTHING! YOU LOSE! GOOD DAY SIR.

When Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated for a double murder in October, he walked out of a Kansas prison with a clean record – but not a dime to his name, reports CBS News’ Dean Reynolds. After losing 23 years of his life behind bars, the state is offering him nothing. Kansas is one of 18 states that offer wrongfully convicted prisoners no compensation at all upon their release. “I think it’s unjust, but me being angry about it is not going to change it,” McIntyre said. Tricia Bushnell of the Midwest Innocence Project worked to win McIntyre’s release. She said McIntyre has other reasons to be angry. She called this case the “perfect storm.”

Read More