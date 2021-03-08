Boner Fight for March 8th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BURN THE MASK. BURN THE MASK

Boise Idaho, was the home of a recent anti-mask rally which included children feeding protective face masks to a fire. Some of the masks even had ‘Biden Sucks’ written on them.

via The Sun

Boner Candidate #2: WHOO… GOOD KILL

A group of hunters and trappers in Wisconsin killed nearly doubled the statewide limit of 119 wolves with a total of 216 killed in less then 60 hours.

via The Guardian