Boner Fight for March 9th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I AM IN MY OWN COUNTRY.

A California college faculty member is facing backlash after she was caught on video telling an Asian-American man and his family to go back to their “home country.” Tarin Olson is on leave from her career counseling position at Golden West College in Huntington Beach for the next two weeks, a spokeswoman for the Coast Community College District told HuffPost. The district said it is reviewing Olson’s past interactions with students and staff and determining what actions to take next. “Administrators are working diligently to find a resolution to this issue and communicate to the community that the sentiments of Tarin Olson do not represent the values of Golden West College,” spokeswoman Letitia Clark wrote in an email. Clark did not specify whether Olson was placed on leave or whether the leave was voluntary, saying that she couldn’t offer details because “this is a personnel matter.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S MY MOM’S DRESS, BUT THAT’S NOT MY MOM.

At this bungling Manhattan mortuary, it’s the staff that’s brain-dead, angry customers claim. In just a few hours on Sunday the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home botched four services — causing extra pain for grieving families, including one that was presented a casket with the wrong person inside. “It was another woman in my mother’s dress,” said Miguel Paulino Castro, 57. “I was in disbelief.” The former corrections officer from The Bronx said that the other woman’s remains — which were clad in an outfit the family picked out for his late 79-year-old mom Maria — appeared not to have been embalmed and were in the early stages of decomposition. The shocking blunder was revealed after the remains were delivered three hours late from another funeral home in The Bronx.

