Boner Fight for March 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: LIE BACK AND ENJOY IT.

Robert Reagan, a Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives made comments during a Facebook Live video saying, “I tell my daughters, ‘If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'”

via WXYZ

Boner Candidate #2: LIKE PRINCE JOHN….UH, I MEAN PRINCE JOHN.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Lauren Boebert attempted to insult Joe Biden saying, “I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days: Joe Biden or Prince John from … uhhhh … Prince John…”

via Yahoo! News