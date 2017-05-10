Boner Fight for May 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I’LL TELL YOU WHAT THOSE FEMINISTS WANT

After a recent Daily Beast investigation unmasked New Hampshire State Representative Robert Fisher as the secret creator of the Reddit community known as The Red Pill—one of the internet’s most misogynistic spaces—the two-term Republican resisted calls for his resignation.

Boner Candidate #2:SENATOR HATCH KNOWS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

Orrin Hatch said Tuesday that making changes to Obamacare is difficult because once Americans get on the government “dole, they’ll take every dime they can.” Hatch, R-Utah, is part of a 13-member group drafting a new version of the Republicans’ effort to replace Obamacare and made his comments to reporters after leaving a meeting with his fellow senators.

