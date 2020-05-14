Boner Fight for May 14th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: STEAL A CAR, WIN A PRIZE.

Adrian Zamarripa and his parents were flown to Los Angeles by RD Whittington, a celebrity car broker who owns the brand Wire Only, to check out some luxury vehicles, according to a video captured by TMZ. Adrian was greeted by Whittington, who told him, “I’ll give you a private tour my man,” as the broker led him around several luxury cars. As Whittington showed Adrian how to rev a car’s engine, Adrian’s face lit up as he laughed, smiled and high-fived Whittington. The little boy was able to rev the engines of a Ferrari, a Hummer and several other brand cars. Whittington even surprised Adrian with a FaceTime session with Lil Pump. “You gonna buy Pump a lamb?” Whittington asked Adrian as they FaceTimed with the rapper. “Yeah! I’m gonna work here,” Adrian told them, before adding his age, “Five years only.” “Five? That’s crazy,” Pump, 19, said. Later, Adrian met Foxx, 52, who admired the little boy’s sneakers, which were from Shaquille O’Neal’s own line. The actor and singer told Adrian, “Let me see if I can get Shaq.” Shortly after, Adrian got to FaceTime with the NBA legend, 48, although Adrian had trouble facing one of his heroes. “He’s a little shy right now,” Foxx told O’Neal as Adrian hid his face from the actor’s phone.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THEY DIDN’T KNOW BECAUSE SOMEONE SHOT OUT THE WARNING SIGNS

WEST MOUNTAIN, Utah —Outrage grows in Utah County over the vandalism of ancient Native American rock art. A member of the Navaho tribe, Eileen Quintana visits West Mountain with her family to pray and give offerings to indigenous ancestors. “If you think about it, the voices are speaking to us 10,000 years back,” Quintana said. Ancient indigenous rock art is carved into dozens of boulders on the mountain on the east side of Utah Lake. “This place holds a lot of history,” Quintana said. Many rock art pieces being damaged by recreational target shooters on federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Other rock art was spray-painted over with swastikas and other damaging graffiti. “To tell you the truth, it does really hurt,” Quintana said. Desperate, Eileen reached out to state archeologists in April. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Elizabeth Hora, Utah State Historic Preservation Office public archaeologist.

Read More