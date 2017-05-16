Boner Fight for May 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T THINK MY GUN CAN SHOOT?

A 39-year-old man living in Rivieria Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge after he shot and killed another man Saturday who made fun of his firearm, according to an arrest report. Jose Chacon is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail. Aside from murder, Chacon is also facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alfonso Rodriguez, 41, died at the scene. Chacon and Rodriguez were "seasonal roofing workers" who traveled around the country together and lived in the same residence in the 700 block of West Seventh Street, the report said. Chacon and Rodriguez began to argue at about 7:30 a.m., residents at the home told Riviera Beach police.

Boner Candidate #2: USE IT, OR LOSE IT…BY SHOOTING IT OFF.

A former East Troy man argued with his wife about sex, threatened to shoot off his own penis, went into another room and fired four shots, according to a criminal complaint. "If I'm not using it, I might as well shoot it off," Robert C. Ahorner, 57, formerly of N7270 Highway 120, East Troy, told his wife during the argument, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court. On May 3, Walworth County sheriff's deputies responded to the East Troy home and found what looked like four bullet holes in the floor of the master bathroom, according to the complaint. Ahorner told a deputy he wanted to scare his wife and aimed the gun at the floor so the rounds would go into the basement, where no one was supposed to be, the complaint states.

