Boner Fight for May 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T TELL ME WHERE THE CHEESE AND PEPPERONI GOES

After an argument sparked by how pepperoni and cheese were placed on a pizza, a Pizza Hut supervisor pepper-sprayed a coworker, according to a police report. Sandy Springs Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Anderson Ramon Lewis for disorderly conduct. The pepper spray was discharged in the direction of the female victim’s face, but police said it didn’t seriously harm her as it landed on her arm. According to the report, police responded to the Pizza Hut at 4920 Roswell Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: A GOOD PLACE TO SLEEP IT OFF

Authorities say a man has been charged with driving drunk in the parking lot of the New York State Police Academy. State police say an off-duty trooper reported a suspicious person Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot at the academy located at state police headquarters in Albany. Troopers say they watched a man exit his vehicle and lay down in a grassy area behind the academy. Troopers conducted a field sobriety test on the man and then took him to the trooper station at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany, where a breath test revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.28 percent.

Read More