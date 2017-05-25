Boner Fight for May 25th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: RULES ARE RULES CANCER GIRL

A western South Dakota high school won’t allow a student who has brain cancer to walk at graduation because she is six credits short of being able to officially graduate. The Rapid City Journal reports 17-year-old Meredith Erck wasn’t sure whether she would live to see graduation day. The Central High School student had colon cancer before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn’t complete all of her classes on time.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU’RE HUNGRY JUST REMEMBER; POVERTY IS A STATE OF MIND

Ben Carson, the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, faced an intense backlash on Wednesday for calling poverty “a state of mind.” Mr. Carson, who oversees a department that handles housing for millions of low-income Americans, made the comments during a radio interview on Tuesday with Armstrong Williams, a friend and conservative media personality. During the talk, Mr. Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, said he thought some people were poor because of their outlook on life.

Read More