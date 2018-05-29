Boner Fight for May 29th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SHE ALREADY GOT HER FREE STUFF.

An Albertsons grocery store cashier allegedly shamed a woman using WIC benefits to buy fruits and vegetables earlier this month.The incident took place at a store in Gresham, Ore., and was reported on social media by a woman who has since requested to stay anonymous. In the now-viral Facebook post, the woman alleges her mother was standing behind an African-American woman who was buying fruits and vegetables using WIC assistance – the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children that provides assistance to low-income women who are pregnant or postpartum, and children up to 5 years old.

Boner Candidate #2: WHO LEFT THE FURNACE DOOR OPEN?

Residents of San Diego were confronted by a strange puff of gray smoke on the sidewalks of National City—a puff that contained human remains. The building where the ash cloud was billowing from was a crematorium. According to ABC 10 News, the Cortez Family Crematorium on 35th St was reported to be releasing smoke at around midday on Thursday. National City Fire Captain Brian Krebs said the business had mistakenly left the oven door open while the furnace was in use. The ash cloud was billowing from the chimney and the front door.The heat from the furnace set off the fire extinguishers and firefighters said the smell was quite strong. The cloud on the street was a mixture of human remains, chemicals from the fire extinguishing system and smoke.

