Boner Fight for May 6th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1:I WAS LATE FOR BREAKFAST

Police arrested a drunk driver early Sunday morning after he was caught going 192 mph on a mostly two-lane highway where the maximum speed limit is 60 mph. Trooper H. Axtman tweeted that the 31-year-old told the arresting officer that he was on his way to get breakfast when he was spotted on the Stevens Pass Highway at 7:45 am. Axtman told The Drive that he was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette and charged with DUI and reckless driving. Washington is one of several states that has reported an increase in very high-speed driving tied to a reduction in traffic due to stay-at-home orders in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

BONER CANDIDATE #2:BUT THEY WILL BE PROTECTED UNDER UTAH LAW, RIGHT?

Nearly half of the employees of a Utah County business tested positive for COVID-19 after the business instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines and required staff who had tested positive to report to work, according to a written statement from county executives. The statement, which was released Monday evening and was signed by Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge, Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie and the mayors of each city in the county, said that 48% of employees of the unnamed business tested positive for COVID-19. Between this business and another in a different geographic region of the county that “did not follow COVID-19 best practices,” 68 employees tested positive for coronavirus, Utah County executives said.

