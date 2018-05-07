Boner Fight for May 7th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CHARLIE ROSE AND THE “BRIMMING TOILET.”

A former intern for Charlie Rose – one of more than two dozen women to accuse the disgraced television journalist of sexual misconduct – says her old boss once had her unclog his toilet, which was “brimming with feces.” “Of all my assignments for Charlie Rose, the one that came with the oddest sense of happiness was when he asked that I unclog the toilet in the master bedroom of his Bellport, [LI], home,” wrote Reah Bravo in a lengthy essay published on The New York Review of Books on Friday. “It was brimming with feces and had left the upstairs smelling like a factory farm. My yellow dish gloves were flimsy and it was impossible to move the plunger without excrement slopping from the bowl. But I confidently reassured myself, ‘No man would ask this of a woman with whom he wanted to have sex,’” wrote Bravo, who later became an associate producer for PBS.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE EXPLODING PEE SAMPLE

Urine trouble now!

A woman in Aurora, Colorado, has been cited for property damage after she allegedly used a 7-Eleven microwave to heat up a white plastic bottle filled with urine on Thursday morning. The bottle blew up in the process, and the pee ended up dripping out of the microwave, according to Denver NBC affiliate KUSA. When the bottle exploded, 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez allegedly left the convenience store. As you might expect, the on-duty clerk was pissed. She told police she threatened to call law enforcement if Sanchez didn’t clean up the mess, according to KOAA, the NBC affiliate in Pueblo. According to the police report, Sanchez did come back and wiped up the microwave, but she apparently just took napkins and wiped the substance on the floor before walking out again. That’s when police were called. Responding officers found Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she was due to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer, according to the Associated Press. When confronted, Sanchez reportedly told the police officer that “she had cleaned up the mess and did not understand the problem,” according to a police report obtained by KUSA. Read More Take Our Poll